Suspect’s bail set at $2 million after Bellevue residents terrorized in their home

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Bail was set at $2 million for a man Bellevue Police arrested earlier this week in connection with a burglary.

Austin Hall, 23, made his initial appearance in Sarpy County Court on Wednesday morning, at which point police reports containing more details about his arrest were made public.

According to court documents, Hall had broken into a home once occupied by a childhood friend who no longer lives there with plans to kill that friend. Upon seeing someone playing video games upstairs who he thought was his past friend, he planned to “kill him even though he had never done anything wrong to him,” the records state.

Austin Hall (Sarpy County Jail)

Bellevue Police said Monday that Hall had been arrested at a home near 27th Street and Spring Boulevard after he broke in there around 3:15 a.m. that day. BPD said he did not know the victims.

According to the police report, Hall told an officer that he had been drinking at his parent’s house and left after an argument telling his stepdad that he was a threat because the anti-Christ had returned. The stepdad didn’t believe him.

“He told his mother if they didn’t take him seriously his little brothers may die,” the report states.

The officer said Hall told him “the end of the world” had brought him to the home that used to be where a childhood friend once lived. He broke in through the back door and was in the house for about 30 minutes before all the lights in the home had been shut off, presumably when the occupants had gone to bed.

Hall allegedly told the officer that it was “my time to attack,” so he “sneaked through the house plotting his attack” with the “intent to kill the person” upstairs.

He woke up a 17-year old, who then punched him. Hall claimed there was a gun and that he wanted the kid to stop him from killing him, but no gun was found. He then strangled the teen by choking him, reports state.

According to court documents, Hall said a “being” told him to kill the teen without mercy — and everyone inside.

He was taken into emergency protective custody and later booked.

In court on Wednesday, Hall was charged with burglary and terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree assault, and attempted second-degree murder charges.

His preliminary hearing was set for July 27.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

