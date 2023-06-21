Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Widespread highs in the 90s again Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another warm morning for us all and we’ll all again jump into the 90s for afternoon highs. Not a lot will be different from how the rest of the week has been so far.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully the dew points won’t jump all that high on the muggy meter today.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

90s will continue to be the story for the rest of the week with manageable humidity.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

No big spikes in the dew points are likely until Saturday and that also is when our next rain and storm potential arrives. It is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as well due to the threat of strong to severe storms.

Sat 6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

