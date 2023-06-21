We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Widespread highs in the 90s again Wednesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s yet another warm morning for us all and we’ll all again jump into the 90s for afternoon highs. Not a lot will be different from how the rest of the week has been so far.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully the dew points won’t jump all that high on the muggy meter today.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

90s will continue to be the story for the rest of the week with manageable humidity.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

No big spikes in the dew points are likely until Saturday and that also is when our next rain and storm potential arrives. It is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as well due to the threat of strong to severe storms.

Sat 6 First Alert Weather Day
Sat 6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in
Country star, multi-genre band making stops in Omaha
A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Municipal Airport, June 19,...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport

Latest News

Sat 6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Saturday PM
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry work week with weekend changes
Emily's Tuesday night forecast