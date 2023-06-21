Pet parrot dies in Fremont apartment fire; cause being investigated

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has reported on several residential fires where people escaped with their lives — but beloved pets didn’t.

For 24 years, Molly the macaw entertained Sherry Lea and visitors to her Fremont apartment. But smoke from a fire in a different apartment has silenced Sherry’s talkative best friend.

“I could care less about anything in here compared to her,” Lea said. “I couldn’t afford another one. She was about a $3,000 bird.”

Two weeks ago, with Molly in her cage, Sherry sat on her couch.

“About 10:39 at night, I heard a poof and all the windows glowed orange,” Lea said.

Sherry got out — but the thick smoke prevented her from going back in to save Molly.

“She was my best friend,” Lea said. “She was all I had, me and her.”

The fire started in the apartment below Sherry’s. The intensity of the flames left a door completely charred.

“I lost everything and can’t replace it all and I had nothing to do with it, nothing at all,” Lea said.

Sherry doesn’t have renters’ insurance to cover her material loss — but memories of Molly may have been saved for her by Paws on the Bridge.

“We understand that pets are just like humans, and sometimes they’re like our children, so it’s a huge loss,” said Rae Tuff with Paws on the Bridge.

It’s a way for Sherry Lea to remember the look and sound of a fine-feathered friend.

The state fire marshal lists the cause of the fire in the apartment below as under investigation, but tips are being requested through the arson hotline. As for Lea, a GoFundMe site has been set up to help her with expenses. The fire marshal is unable to corroborate some allegations on that page concerning the fire.

