Omaha Police recruit rescues dog from deep dirt hole

Omaha Police Officer Recruit Bradley climbed into a 5-foot hole to rescue a dog.
Omaha Police Officer Recruit Bradley climbed into a 5-foot hole to rescue a dog.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police recruit went the extra mile — well, actually 5 feet to be precise — to help rescue a pupper that found its way into a deep dirt hole.

OPD posted a photo on the department’s social media of recruit Officer Bradley, along with the the dog and its owner, praising her efforts.

“We are proud of recruit Officer Bradley who crawled down a 5 foot dirt hole to rescue this citizen’s dog Roxy!”

