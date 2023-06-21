We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at street racer gathering

(MGN)
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that they had a suspect in custody following a shooting that left a 21-year-old dead occurred at a street racer gathering earlier this month.

Austin Petersen, 22, was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He had been hospitalized after the Saturday shooting, and police had said in an earlier report that he would be arrested once he was medically cleared.

Austin Petersen
Austin Petersen(Douglas County Corrections)

According to police reports, the shooting happened near 90th Street and Blair High Road after a fight broke out in the parking lot where a crowd of street racers had gathered.

Four people were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment, including the suspect. One of the victims, Tristan Vincent, later died.

Petersen is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in
Country star, multi-genre band making stops in Omaha
A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Municipal Airport, June 19,...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport

Latest News

Man runs into downtown elevator lobby while running from Lincoln Police
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Sat 6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday