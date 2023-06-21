Omaha Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at street racer gathering

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that they had a suspect in custody following a shooting that left a 21-year-old dead occurred at a street racer gathering earlier this month.

Austin Petersen, 22, was booked into Douglas County Corrections to face charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He had been hospitalized after the Saturday shooting, and police had said in an earlier report that he would be arrested once he was medically cleared.

Austin Petersen (Douglas County Corrections)

According to police reports, the shooting happened near 90th Street and Blair High Road after a fight broke out in the parking lot where a crowd of street racers had gathered.

Four people were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment, including the suspect. One of the victims, Tristan Vincent, later died.

Petersen is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

