Omaha man gets probation for role in 2021 mailbox, Porta Potty explosions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who pled guilty to pipe bomb vandalism was sentenced to probation for his role in exploded Porta Potties and mailboxes in 2021.

Kalem Barber, 24, pleaded guilty in March to “knowingly storing explosive material.” Wednesday morning, a federal judge sentenced him to two years probation and 50 hours of community service.

Investigators recovered 20 pounds of flash powder from his home among other items not commercially available. His attorney said it never occurred to him what would be done with the material in other hands.

Some juveniles were also arrested at the time, accused of setting off the explosives in brick mailboxes and Porta Potties in west Omaha in November 2021.

Besides the court staff, a U.S. Marshal, attorneys, and the defendant, there were only two people in the federal courtroom Wednesday for sentencing. In addition to 6 News, the defendant’s grandmother, who the judge said helped get her grandson back on the right path — part of the reason Barber received probation.

In 2021, several west Omaha neighborhoods were on edge.

Someone blew up the Porta Potties at Kingwoods Park near 137th and Spring streets. It was so powerful that pieces made it to the baseball diamond. The fire department responded to put out what was still burning.

Weeks later, another explosion in another part of town — this time near 180th Street and West Center Road. It was just as powerful.

One neighbor shared his concern after seeing what it did to the brick mailbox — heavy pieces of cast iron scattered like popcorn on a windy day.

“It was some sort of pipe bomb,” the neighbor said then. “Someone could have been walking a dog and had the device headed their way — and it wouldn’t be a good outcome.”

On Wednesday, Barber — the man investigators said initially provided the materials and components for those powerful blasts — pleaded guilty to one count of storing explosive materials in unmarked, unlocked, and unsecured containers at his home.

He did show remorse in court, telling the federal judge that he’s been humbled by the arrest and that he “should have thought through the decision a lot further” before providing the materials to high schoolers.

He said he also realizes the damage and liability “could have been 100 times worse.”

Barber also told the court he did not want to go down the path again.

Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson told him it was foolish — and a terrible error in judgment — to put so many others in danger. But he acknowledged that it was out of character and commended Barber for starting the rehabilitation process the last year-and-a-half.

For that, the judge sentenced him to two years of probation.

Barber also got credit for his full-time employment and glowing reviews from some of his bosses in terms of learning from his mistake. In addition to probation, he also must do 50 hours of community service.

Those charged with the specific explosions went through the juvenile court process, which is all about rehabilitation, not punishment.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.