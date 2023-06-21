Omaha Everyday: Hollywood on Broadway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sandlot is coming to Omaha on June 24th at the Orpheum Theater! Actors who played “Smalls”, “Yeah Yeah”, and “Squints” will answer questions and talk about their experience. Come celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Sandlot during the College World Series. Find out more in todays interview with Marty York who plays Yeah Yeah or visit www.hollywoodonbroadway.com/sandlotnebraska.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.