Omaha Everyday: Hollywood on Broadway

By Bianca Hoops
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sandlot is coming to Omaha on June 24th at the Orpheum Theater! Actors who played “Smalls”, “Yeah Yeah”, and “Squints” will answer questions and talk about their experience. Come celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Sandlot during the College World Series. Find out more in todays interview with Marty York who plays Yeah Yeah or visit www.hollywoodonbroadway.com/sandlotnebraska.

