Man runs into downtown elevator lobby while running from Lincoln Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department claims a man ran into a downtown elevator lobby while running from officers.

Tuesday morning, around 2:45 a.m., an officer was driving westbound on O Street and approaching 12th Street when LPD claims a 25-year-old man walked out in front of the cruiser, causing the officer to stop.

According to LPD, the man stood in front of the cruiser and made the ‘finger gun’ hand gesture as if he was shooting at the cruiser.

The officer said he got out and asked the man why he stopped in the street. LPD said the man then lunged at the officer.

LPD said the officer deployed his taser but the man ran away.

According to police, the man ran into the the elevator lobby, connected to the Southeast Community College downtown campus, where he was taken into custody following use of a taser a second time.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital, per LPD policy, following use of a taser.

The man was cited for resisting arrest.

According to SCC, the man never gained access to any area of the college. SCC leaders explained that the elevator lobbies are always unlocked because they are technically considered a part of the parking garage, which is run by the city.

Leaders with SCC added that all areas of the downtown campus were locked.

