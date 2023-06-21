We are Local
Jordy Bahl on her return to Nebraska

Jordy Bahl introduction
Jordy Bahl introduction(Nebraska Athletics)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since announcing her transfer to Nebraska Jordy Bahl stood behind a mic in Lincoln and shared her thoughts on how she ended with the Huskers.

“I’ve always been a big homebody even my freshman year. I had pretty strong feelings of homesickness, but every freshman does, every freshman is going to be homesick. Then in my second year instead of those feelings going away, they continued to worsen that’s when I guess, I started to know my heart was always at home,” said Bahl.

At Oklahoma, the former Papillion-La Vista pitcher was named Most Outstanding Player of the WCWS after helping the Sooners win a third consecutive national title.

Huskers Head Coach Rhonda Revelle said, “She was in a great environment at Oklahoma, the Championship mindset is real. I look forward to leaning in and learning from her about what she learned down there.”

