Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat ahead of Saturday storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat stays, along with a dry pattern, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has set up over us. This stays in place all work week with a climb back to the low 90s Thursday. We’ll see more sunshine compared to Wednesday.

This ridge finally breaks down a bit over the weekend bringing returning rain chances Saturday and a break from the 90s for the start of next week. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as a severe weather threat returns to the region. With clouds around and rain chances, although not a washout, for most of the day it will be cooler with a drop out of the 90s.

We’ll have two rounds of rain, one in the morning, likely less of a severe threat, and another in the afternoon. The afternoon round brings in our main severe threat to the Metro.

The “cooler” weather lasts into the start of the work week with a jump back to the 90s by next Wednesday.

