We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat ahead of Saturday storms

Saturday Severe
Saturday Severe(WOWT)
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat stays, along with a dry pattern, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has set up over us. This stays in place all work week with a climb back to the low 90s Thursday. We’ll see more sunshine compared to Wednesday.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

This ridge finally breaks down a bit over the weekend bringing returning rain chances Saturday and a break from the 90s for the start of next week. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as a severe weather threat returns to the region. With clouds around and rain chances, although not a washout, for most of the day it will be cooler with a drop out of the 90s.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

We’ll have two rounds of rain, one in the morning, likely less of a severe threat, and another in the afternoon. The afternoon round brings in our main severe threat to the Metro.

Saturday AM
Saturday AM(wowt)
Saturday PM
Saturday PM(wowt)

The “cooler” weather lasts into the start of the work week with a jump back to the 90s by next Wednesday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Country star, multi-genre band making stops in Omaha
Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in
A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Municipal Airport, June 19,...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport

Latest News

Sat 6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Emily's 6 First Alert Day update
Many out Wednesday, June 21, 2023, were working to stay cool on the first day of summer.
First day of summer: Some enjoy, others cope