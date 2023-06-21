CWS 2023: LSU and TCU win elimination games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After six of the first eight games in this College World Series were decided by only one run, both of Tuesday’s games were decided by five. In the afternoon TCU beat Oral Roberts 6-1 and at night LSU beat Tennessee 5-0.

The Tigers shut out the Vols with two pitchers, Nate Ackenhausen threw the first six innings and Riley Cooper closed out the final three innings. Dylan Crews led the offense with two runs batted in on two hits in four at-bats.

In the first game, the Horned Frogs scored the first six runs and Oral Roberts left 12 runners on base. TCU will play again Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. central against Florida. The Gators have two opportunities to win one game against the Frogs to advance to the championship series. Wake Forest will play LSU at night and the Demon Deacons will also have two opportunities to win one game against the Tigers to advance to the championship series.

