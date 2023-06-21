We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Saturday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our hot and dry streak comes to an end over the weekend as a system moves in from the W. This will bring some welcomed rain chances and a cool down but also sparks a severe weather risk on Saturday.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

Saturday is a 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the isolated severe risk, mainly in the afternoon, as storms move through. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

Watching for Strong Storms Saturday
Watching for Strong Storms Saturday(WOWT)

There will be two rounds of storms to watch on Saturday... one in the morning, likely not posing much of a severe threat, and one in the afternoon ahead of the arrival of our next cold front. That afternoon to early evenign round will bring in the risk for isolated severe storms.

Saturday AM
Saturday AM(wowt)
Saturday PM
Saturday PM(wowt)

