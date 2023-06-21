We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

3 sentenced to more than 100 years for killing an ex-Indiana University football player

FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial service for former Indiana University football player Chris Beaty in Indianapolis. Three people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis following the death of George Floyd.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge Wednesday sentenced three people to more than 100 years each in prison for the fatal shooting of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Marcus Anderson and Alijah Jones each were sentenced to 164 years in prison and Nakeyah Shields received a 108-year sentence in the May 2020 shooting death of businessman Chris Beaty. Anderson and Jones also were convicted of eight counts of armed robbery and Shields of seven robbery counts.

All three have said they plan to appeal their convictions.

Beaty, 38, was shot and killed May 30, 2020, in Indianapolis as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“I’m bout to walk around the block now to make sure my building is good,” Beaty texted someone moments before police found his body.

“Chris tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement.

Beaty, a former defensive lineman, played for three state championship-winning teams at Indianapolis Cathedral High School before going on to play for Indiana University. He was known to some as Mr. Indianapolis because of his unwavering support and enthusiasm for the city.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Country star, multi-genre band making stops in Omaha
Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in
A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Municipal Airport, June 19,...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport

Latest News

FILE - New York Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during an NFL football news conference...
Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference
Many out Wednesday, June 21, 2023, were working to stay cool on the first day of summer.
First day of summer: Some enjoy, others cope
A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
Omaha Police identify woman killed in fatal crash Tuesday
The Omaha Star is Nebraska's only black-owned newspaper.
Omaha Star publisher purchases paper
The program will talk weekly with third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders about health-related...
Nebraska hospital system launching careers program