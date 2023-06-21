2 dead after shooting at Omaha cemetery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police confirmed to 6 News that two people were found dead Wednesday in a vehicle at an Omaha funeral home parking lot.

Officers responded to a call at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, located in south Omaha, and found two people dead in a vehicle in the parking lot.

According to OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci, there were also two firearms found in the vehicle.

He said people in the funeral home had called 911, and that there was no threat to the public.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.