We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

10-year-old holds lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies, clothes

An Indiana girl says she is running a lemonade stand for money to get school supplies and clothes. (Source: WPTA)
By Samantha Condra and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - A 10-year-old girl in Indiana is running a lemonade stand with her siblings to earn money for school supplies.

WPTA reports that 10-year-old Naivy Bloxson has been putting up the stand for about six years with the kids’ idea of helping their mother buy school supplies and clothes for the family.

Danielle Bloxson, Naivy’s mother, said the lemonade stand has grown so much in popularity through the years that her kids have also been able to purchase extras like hoverboards and scooters to ride downtown.

“I get them all the things they need, and it gives them the chance to spend the money on what they want,” Danielle Bloxson said.

The mother said it also gives her a chance to use the stand as a learning experience for her kids.

“I work in a school, so I know how important learning, counting money, interacting with people is and great assets to have when they get older,” Danielle Bloxson said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department, police and other community members have also made a stop by the stand this year.

The Bloxson family said the fire department comes by every year.

According to the family, a cup of lemonade costs 50 cents and customers can get a half gallon for $5. The lemonade comes in regular, raspberry and cherry pomegranate flavors.

The Bloxson family lemonade stand is located on Putnam Street and Danielle Bloxson said she can also be contacted on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 hurt in northwest Omaha crash
Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Country star, multi-genre band making stops in Omaha
Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in
A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Municipal Airport, June 19,...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport

Latest News

Many out Wednesday, June 21, 2023, were working to stay cool on the first day of summer.
First day of summer: Some enjoy, others cope
The Omaha Star is Nebraska's only black-owned newspaper.
Omaha Star publisher purchases paper
A 38-year-old was killed as the result of a Tuesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles west...
Omaha Police identify woman killed in fatal crash Tuesday
The program will talk weekly with third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders about health-related...
Nebraska hospital system launching careers program
Austin Petersen was arrested after he was release from the hospital following a shooting over...
BREAKING: Suspect in Omaha street racer shooting booked into jail