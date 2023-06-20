We are Local
Three people hurt in northwest Omaha crash

West Maple Road is closed between 108th and 112th Streets due to an injury crash.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel said three people were transported with injuries from the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon in northwest Omaha.

OPD dispatch told 6 News that one victim was transported in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Two other people sustained injuries, one of whom suffered serious injuries.

The crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. Omaha Police said West Maple Road would be closed to westbound traffic between 108th and 112th streets while crash investigators worked the scene. The street was reopened just before 5:30 p.m.

