Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha pool was broken into over the weekend, and authorities need your help finding the people responsible.

Meadows Community Center and Pool said in a Facebook post three women broke into the pool and office at 12:15 a.m. Friday. Staff says they robbed the concessions area and damaged the pool deck and pool area. They drove off in an older 4-door black car.

If you recognize the people involved or know anything, contact the Meadows Community Center staff or law enforcement.

