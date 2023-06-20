We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha pool was broken into over the weekend, and authorities need your help finding the people responsible.

Meadows Community Center and Pool said in a Facebook post three women broke into the pool and office at 12:15 a.m. Friday. Staff says they robbed the concessions area and damaged the pool deck and pool area. They drove off in an older 4-door black car.

If you recognize the people involved or know anything, contact the Meadows Community Center staff or law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Three killed, three others injured in rural Harrison County, Iowa, crash
A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Municipal Airport, June 19,...
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport
Omaha Police investigating robbery at Don & Millie’s
At the Douglas County Jail, friends and family still can't see loved ones face-to-face.
Still no visitation for loved ones at Douglas County Jail

Latest News

A north Omaha community came together Friday, June 16, 2023, to honor a Black teen whose...
North Omaha community remembers teen slain in 1969
K9 Bardo of the La Vista Police Department was laid to rest Monday, June 19, 2023.
La Vista Police K-9 Bardo dies
Man breaks into Southeast Community College downtown campus while running from Lincoln Police
The new satellite location for Omaha Public Library's Do Space at the Abrahams Branch, 90th and...
Grand opening set for new Do Space at Omaha Public Library Abrahams branch