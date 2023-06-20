Southwest Omaha pool damaged, robbed during break-in
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha pool was broken into over the weekend, and authorities need your help finding the people responsible.
Meadows Community Center and Pool said in a Facebook post three women broke into the pool and office at 12:15 a.m. Friday. Staff says they robbed the concessions area and damaged the pool deck and pool area. They drove off in an older 4-door black car.
If you recognize the people involved or know anything, contact the Meadows Community Center staff or law enforcement.
