Road work to begin on N-79 starting Wednesday

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Road work will begin on N-79 starting Wednesday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, state maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal on N-79 from reference post 0 to reference post 22.

Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate. NDOT said the work is necessary for maintaining the safety and integrity of the road, addressing damage or wear to the pavement, and preventing further damage.

During the project, one-lane traffic will occur with the use of a pilot car and flaggers.

NDOT said the duration of the project is anticipated to take eight days.

