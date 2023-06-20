We are Local
Persistent heat, dry conditions push Douglas County into another burn ban

(File photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County fire officials put a burn ban in place — effective immediately — on Tuesday.

“The elevated temperatures and lack of rain are contributing to an elevated fire hazard,” according to an email from Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks.

The U.S. drought monitor showed Douglas County experiencing severe to extreme drought as of Thursday, June 15. That data is updated weekly. The latest rain totals indicate Omaha is 5.73 inches behind the yearly average to date. However, there is potential for some storms Saturday.

The heat also can create health hazards for firefighters, which contributed to the decision to issue the ban.

“The elevated temperatures increase the risk of heat-related sickness and injuries to our firefighters,” the email states.

Burn bans were put in place in Douglas County in March and April before Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen issued a statewide burn ban. There was also a burn ban in place in Pottawattamie County in April.

