Omaha Police investigating ATM robbery at Millard bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after an ATM was robbed Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the US Bank near 138th and Q Streets at 2:35 p.m. The reporting party told officers they were performing maintenance on an ATM at the bank when a silver or gray Toyota Camry pulled up next to his work vehicle. A Black male suspect ran up, pushed them and took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing south down 138th Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP. Tips can also be anonymously submitted online or through the P3 Tips app.

