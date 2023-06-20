Nebraska Congressmen lay out priorities for 2023 Farm Bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not often Republican members of Congress agree on more spending, but that’s what’s happening with Nebraska’s three Congressmen and a bill making the rounds on Capitol Hill.

It’s the 2023 Farm Bill, which congressmen say is necessary to protect Heartland farmers.

Monday afternoon, Reps. Mike Flood, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith talked with 6 News about what they’re pushing for in this new piece of legislation, which is updated every five years.

All three agreed on their top priority: crop insurance for farmers.

With natural disasters becoming more frequent and more severe, a safety net for farmers is on Nebraska congressmen’s minds.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, natural disasters cost the US nearly 65 billion dollars more last year than in 2018 when Congress passed the last farm bill.

“We can’t understate how important protection from risk is,” said Rep. Mike Flood from District 1.

But what else?

“I’m going to secure more funding for the University of Nebraska Innovation Campus at Lincoln to bring more USDA researchers here,” said Flood.

In terms of funding, this bill is expected to cost 40% more than the previous one or a total of $1.5 trillion. More than 80% of that is on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. District 3 Rep. Adrian Smith said he’s also focused on further elevating agriculture to an international stage.

“Promoting American agriculture products around the world. We hear from a lot of producers how important that is, foreign markets as well,” said Smith.

District 2 Rep. Don Bacon said he’s focused on research to protect farms with livestock.

“African Swine Fever has decimated whole nations’ pork industry,” said Bacon. “We can’t let that happen here, so we have to get ahead of that through research and then have the vaccines to defeat that.”

In the end, experts expect bipartisan support for the farm bill and for it to pass.

“We want to ensure through the farm bill that we always have a strong, self-sufficient, independent, agriculture,” said Bacon.

