More heat this week before storm chances return this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday saw the metro climb up to 94 degrees, the warmest temperature of 2023.

Tuesday sees a very similar day unfold with lots of sunshine, a bit of mugginess and a southeast breeze as well.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, which is also where we land for highs all the way through Saturday.

Dry weather will also prevail with storms being held off to our west in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska.

This will lead to a little bit more cloud cover west of the metro on Thursday.

Finally, the ridge breaks down by Saturday and leads to some scattered thunderstorms becoming possible in our area.

Scattered Storm Chance Saturday (WOWT)

While chances for storms in any particular location are not great, there will be some energy to work with and that could lead to a couple of stronger storms.

Saturday Storm Energy (WOWT)

The system moves east late Saturday night with a lingering shower possible very early on Sunday.

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler with upper 80s from Sunday through Tuesday.

However, signs point to a return to the 90s for the rest of next week.

