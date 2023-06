LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - The La Vista Police Department has lost one of its own.

LVPD says K-9 Bardo, handled by Ofc. John Danderand since 2015, had developed untreatable cancer. It came on suddenly, per LVPD’s acting chief. The department had to “move fast” because he was suffering.

K9 Bardo of the La Vista Police Department was laid to rest Monday, June 19, 2023. (La Vista Police Department)

Bardo was laid to rest Monday. He was nine years old.

