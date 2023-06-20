Inmate dies at Lincoln correctional center

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln over the weekend.

Bobby Wallace, 45, died Sunday. Staff found him unresponsive in his cell. Despite CPR being performed, he was unable to be revived. Medics pronounced him deceased on their arrival.

Wallace’s sentence began in February of 2014. He was serving 40 to 60 years on charges including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree assault, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The Nebraska State Patrol will handle the investigation into Wallace’s death. As is the case when an inmate dies in Nebraska Department of Corrections’ custody, a grand jury will investigate.

