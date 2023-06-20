We are Local
Grand opening set for new Do Space at Omaha Public Library Abrahams branch

The new satellite location for Omaha Public Library's Do Space at the Abrahams Branch, 90th and Fort.
The new satellite location for Omaha Public Library's Do Space at the Abrahams Branch, 90th and Fort.(HDR)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grand opening celebration is set for this weekend for the new Do Space location in Omaha.

The public is invited to stop by the Abrahams Omaha Public Library branch Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mayor Jean Stothert and OPL leaders will speak in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Following the ribbon cutting, building tours will be hosted of the renovated space, as well as demonstrations of the new Do Space technology and resources. The 3D Lab, Virtual Reality Room, and more tools will be on display.

A podcasting workshop will follow to wrap up the festivities. A podcast studio is one of the new additions to the relocated Do Space -- an embroidery machine and gaming lounge have also been added.

The Do Space moved to the Abrahams Branch to make way for OPL’s new Central Omaha public library, set to open in 2026. The new library will have a dedicated Do Space on the second floor.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

