GoFundMe set up for Kearney man killed in Sunday crash near Gibbon

The family of a Kearney man killed in Sunday's crash near Gibbon has set up a GoFundMe account...
The family of a Kearney man killed in Sunday's crash near Gibbon has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses(Izabella Martinez)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for the man who died in a crash on I-80 near Gibbon on Sunday.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, 22-year-old Pablo Briceño, of Kearney, was killed when his Pontiac Grand Prix crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes hitting a semi. He died at the scene while the occupants of the semi were not injured.

Pablo’s step-sister, Izabella Martinez, said the money will be used to help the family pay for his funeral expenses.

“Whether it’s $5 or $50, everything helps ease the burden we’re experiencing,” said Martinez. “We appreciate your generosity and kindness during this difficult time.”

The family has set a goal of $2,500.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported on Sunday that I-80 was closed eastbound near Gibbon due to a multiple car crash.

