Family, friends salute memory of decorated military working dog Paco

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roughly fifty came to fill a line to honor 14-year-old military dog Paco. Three tours of duty, a shrapnel injury that earned him a Purple Heart, PTSD, and other injuries had taken a toll. His family, starting with best friend and handler for 8 years in Afghanistan, Staff Sgt. Brad Mrsny, made the decision to put him to rest.

More than a dog, Sgt. 1st Class Paco was many things to the many who came to say goodbye.

Fellow veterans, Omaha and La Vista K-9 patrols, family, friends, and even strangers touched by stories of his service lined the sidewalk at Harvey Oaks Animal Hospital Monday.

“They’re just as much a part of our brotherhood as anybody else, so if you look at a dog, we look at them just like we look at any other soldier,” 1st Sgt. Jason Schiermeyer said. “All the dogs are one rank above the handler, just to show that respect... For us, it doesn’t matter if they’re a person or a dog, we revere them the same.”

Paco sniffed out 33 confirmed IEDs in Afghanistan during three tours of duty, including the day he and Mrsny were on a routine morning walk in Afghanistan when they took fire that left Paco with a four to five inch piece of metal in his side. He was presented with the equivalent of the Purple Heart, and returned to duty a few weeks later alongside Mrsny.

“I will never forget when he told me Paco was injured in Afghanistan and they airlifted out of a war zone,” Brad’s mother-in-law Cindy L. Stovie said. “I asked him, ‘they air lifted a dog out?’ and he said mom, he’s a soldier just like I am.”

We first met Paco in 2016 when he retired as a military working dog and was reunited with Brad. In his career his honors included duty at Omaha Beach for the 50th anniversary D-Day ceremonies with President Barack Obama.

Most recently he was honored in Washington, DC with a Medal of Bravery and a Distinguished Service Medal -- both from Animals in War & Peace.

“Brad would be the first one to tell you this is not about (him), this is about Paco,” Stovie said. “So many times we forget about our soldiers, and we certainly forget about our military working dogs. and that dog is a soldier just like my son-in-law was, and he deserves the respect and the honor that was shown to him today by this overwhelming outpouring of support that he was given. (It is) a very difficult time, but I do think that it warmed Brad’s heart, seeing all these people out here in support for his dog.”

Both Brad and his wife expressed gratitude, but declined speaking on camera at the time. The United States military doesn’t formally award war dogs with burials or medals, something Mrsny has been working to change. He told us earlier in the year that if he isn’t successful in his lifetime, he will take Paco’s remains with him when he receives his own military burial, many decades from now.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.