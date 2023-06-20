Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry work week with weekend changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The hot streak continues with another quick climb into the 90s Wednesday! We’ll start out with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and reach for a high of 93 in Omaha. We’ll have more clouds through the day, so that will provide some refreshing shade in the intense heat.
The heat stays, along with a dry pattern, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has set up over us. This stays in place all work week.
This ridge finally breaks down a bit over the weekend bringing returning rain chances Saturday into Sunday and a break from the 90s for the start of next week. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as a severe weather threat returns to the region.
We’ll have two rounds of rain, one in the morning, likely less of a severe threat, and another in the afternoon. This is the one we’ll watch for isolated severe storms.
The “cooler” weather lasts into the start of the work week with a jump back to the 90s by next Wednesday.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.