Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry work week with weekend changes

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The hot streak continues with another quick climb into the 90s Wednesday! We’ll start out with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and reach for a high of 93 in Omaha. We’ll have more clouds through the day, so that will provide some refreshing shade in the intense heat.

The heat stays, along with a dry pattern, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has set up over us. This stays in place all work week.

This ridge finally breaks down a bit over the weekend bringing returning rain chances Saturday into Sunday and a break from the 90s for the start of next week. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as a severe weather threat returns to the region.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

We’ll have two rounds of rain, one in the morning, likely less of a severe threat, and another in the afternoon. This is the one we’ll watch for isolated severe storms.

Saturday AM
Saturday AM(wowt)
Saturday PM
Saturday PM(wowt)

The “cooler” weather lasts into the start of the work week with a jump back to the 90s by next Wednesday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

