Douglas County Health Department offers tips to stay safe in summer heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Summer is knocking on the Metro’s door -- and if you’ve been outside, it feels like it’s already here.

The Douglas County Health Department has tips to help you plan to keep cool as high temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s for the next several days:

First and foremost, never leave a person or pet in a closed vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids. Hydrate before you get thirsty.

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

If you must complete outdoor activities, aim for the morning or evening.

Take advantage of air conditioning as much as possible.

Check on children and the elderly. They are at an increased risk for heat injuries.

Wear sunscreen when outside, with an SPF of 15 or higher.

Avoid consuming alcohol or caffeine.

Visit one of the City’s pools or spraygrounds.

