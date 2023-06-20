CWS 2023: Wake Forest earns a day off against LSU and Tennessee knocks Stanford out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the winners bracket Wake Forest beat LSU 3-2 with a rbi single in the bottom of the eighth. Bennett’s Lee base hit to left field proved to be the difference in yet another one-run game in the series. Six of the eight games have been decided by only one run. The Tigers will turn around and play Tennessee Tuesday night.

The Volunteers scored the final six runs against Stanford to beat the Cardinal in an elimination game. After falling behind 4-0 the Vols scored four runs in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh to ultimately break the 4-4 tie.

Tuesday afternoon TCU and Oral Roberts will also play an elimination game, it will also be the second meeting between the two teams in Omaha. Friday Golden Eagles won the first meeting 6-5 with four runs in the ninth inning.

