CWS 2023: Volunteers have a message of inclusion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A College World Series weekday game often offers a chance for some to attend a game who otherwise may not be able to.

For those arriving early to the stadium for Tuesday afternoon’s game -- besides the heat -- fans interacted with the Josies and the Davids. They volunteered at the CWS to hand out some swag -- a clear fanny pack.

Emily Glover is one of the supervisors for Compassionate Services and Consulting, a year-old Omaha business with a goal of community inclusion.

“People who have developmental or intellectual disabilities, sometimes they’re closed off or put in other areas,” Glover said. “Here, we’re part of everything else as it should be. We just want to be here in the community.”

“They’re visiting with everyone, not just handing out the bags,” said Janice Vosler of O’Neill. She knew one of the volunteers when she was little -- so she took a picture with Marni Froelich.

“I wanted a bag for some kids who were coming from O’Neill and didn’t think they’d get here in time, and then we realized we lived just a couple blocks from each other in O’Neill.”

On this day, Marni was more of a Wal-Mart greeter than a baseball volunteer.

“I love it,” she said. “I enjoy every bit of it.”

Once the volunteering ended, then came dessert. They had tickets to the game, too.

Marni’s mother says she loved the game -- and couldn’t stop talking about the first-time experience when she got home.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.