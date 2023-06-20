We are Local
Country star, multi-genre band making stops in Omaha

Brett Young
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The roots of Southern rock, one of country music’s hottest stars, and a genre-bending indie band are all making stops in Omaha this fall.

Blackberry Smoke, a band embodying Georgia’s musical roots, comes to Steelhouse Omaha Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40, with a $5 increase on the day of the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Country music star Brett Young is bringing his Dance With You Tour to Steelhouse Omaha Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49.50, with a $5 increase the day of the show. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Steelhouse Omaha’s website.

Lake Street Dive is making a stop at the Orpheum Theater with their Gather Round Sounds Tour with special guest Monica Martin Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticket Omaha’s website.

