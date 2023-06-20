Company scraps plans for Hastings casino

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The group which runs a one-day quarter horse race in Hastings is asking the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission to move its license to Ogallala.

And the attorney who represents the group which wanted to build a casino in Hastings says those plans are canceled.

In a press release, Hastings Exposition and Racing, which is operated by Brian Becker, said they have submitted a 2024 racing license application to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission with plans to move the license to Ogallala. Their intent is to establish and grow a multi-track Quarter Horse racing circuit in western Nebraska. They will also partner with Elite Casino Resorts to building a $100 million racetrack and casino on a 174 acre site in Ogallala.

In November, the Hastings Planning Commission voted to recommend the passage of a casino and racing facility just north of the Walmart store in north Hastings. The Hastings City Council took that recommendation and passed the measure by a vote of six to two.

In January, a petition effort began to repeal the council’s decision to award the conditional use permit to Prairie Thunder LLC and West Fork, Inc. for use of that property for a racing facility.

Brian Jorde is the attorney who represented Prairie Thunder, the group which wanted to build the Hastings project. When asked Tuesday if the license request from Hastings Exposition meant that the Hastings casino project won’t happen, Jorde replied, “Correct.”

A Hastings city spokesperson said the city government would have no comment because the casino was “business decision.”

Elite Casino also plans to build a gambling resort at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

The press release indicated plans to build a 5/8 mile track with up to 400 stalls to support quarter-horse racing. They also plan to build a casino resort with a 180-room hotel and a casino floor which would feature 640 slots, 20 gaming tables and a poker room. A spokesperson for Elite Casinos said the facility would be built just south of Interstate 80 near Ogallala.

Brian Becker operates Hastings Exposition and Racing which does business as FairPlay Park in Hastings.

The press release said the new resort in Ogallala will be known as the Lake Mac Casino Resort and Racetrack. Lake McConaughy typically draws millions of visitors from out of state every year.

