6 First Alert Weather Day: Isolated severe storms possible Saturday

6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday
6 First Alert Weather Day Saturday(WOWT)
By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the day as a cold front moves through the area.

However, the potential for a couple of storms that become strong to severe is greatest in the mid-to-late afternoon and evening hours.

Watching for Strong Storms Saturday
Watching for Strong Storms Saturday(WOWT)

All modes of severe weather will be possible, including the potential for a tornado or two.

Any storms will wrap up in our area around 11 PM.

The 6 First Alert Weather Team will continue to update this situation as this system gets closer.

