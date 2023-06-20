6 First Alert Weather Day: Isolated severe storms possible Saturday
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day.
Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the day as a cold front moves through the area.
However, the potential for a couple of storms that become strong to severe is greatest in the mid-to-late afternoon and evening hours.
All modes of severe weather will be possible, including the potential for a tornado or two.
Any storms will wrap up in our area around 11 PM.
The 6 First Alert Weather Team will continue to update this situation as this system gets closer.
