1 suspect at-large following Glenwood traffic stop, drug bust

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A juvenile suspect is at-large following a traffic stop in Glenwood early Tuesday.

Just after midnight, a Glenwood officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at 9th and Vine Streets for an equipment violation. Two juveniles were inside the car. The officer was given a false name and date of birth for the driver.

After the officer was unable to verify the information for the driver, and because of vandalism in the area, the officer was granted a consent search of the vehicle. A second Glenwood officer arrived to assist. A jar of marijuana was discovered during the search.

After the marijuana was found, the two juveniles attempted to flee from the officers, and a foot chase ensued. One of the officers was assaulted by one of the juveniles; that juvenile was able to get away.

A perimeter was established, and the sheriff’s offices of Mills, Pottawattamie, and Fremont counties were called in to assist.

