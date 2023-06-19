Three killed, three others injured in rural Harrison County, Iowa crash

MONDAMIN, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people were killed and three others injured after a crash involving a tow truck and three motorcycles in Harrison County, Iowa Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says a truck was westbound on Iowa Highway 127 at the Loess Hills Trail when it failed to yield for a curve and violated a stop sign. The truck rolled onto its side in the southbound lane of the highway, striking a motorcycle, which landed in the southbound-side ditch. Both riders were ejected.

A second motorcycle swerved and landed on its side and the driver jumped from the bike before it was hit by the truck. A third motorcycle was able to avoid contact with the truck, but the driver was thrown.

The driver of the truck, 73-year-old Ronald Meeker of Woodbine, died. Both occupants of the motorcycle that the truck hit, Steven and Julie Starkey of Council Bluffs, both 53, were also killed.

The driver of the second motorcycle was transported to a Missouri Valley hospital for treatment. The occupants of the third motorcycle were both airlifted to Nebraska Medicine.

None of the people involved were using seatbelts.

