Teddy bears help test new Adventureland roller coaster

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland enlisted a number of teddy bears to help test out a new roller coaster at its theme park last week.

The park in Altoona shared video of the pink and blue bears clutching smaller teddy bears while riding the new Flying Viking ride.

Adventureland says you can win these cute bears at Center Ring in County Fair games at the theme park.

The ride is set to open later this month.

