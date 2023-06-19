We are Local
Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Lincoln Airport

A Spirit Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Lincoln Airport Monday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Spirit Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Lincoln airport Monday.

The flight was headed from Detroit to Los Angeles and was forced to land. There’s no word on a cause.

All 188 people on board evacuated safely. No injuries have been reported.

Spirit Airlines confirmed the issue in a statement to 6 News:

“Spirit Airlines flight 706 from Detroit to Los Angeles (LAX) diverted to Lincoln, Nebraska (LNK) out of an abundance of caution following a suspected mechanical issue. The plane landed safely at LNK, was met by first responders as a precaution, and taxied to a gate where Guests deplaned under normal procedures. Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft will be taken out of service and thoroughly evaluated by our maintenance team.

We apologize to our Guests for any inconvenience, and we have arranged a new aircraft to continue the flight to Los Angeles.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

