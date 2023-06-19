Omaha Police investigating robbery at Don & Millie’s
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating at Robbery at the Don & Millie’s at 44th and Farnam Street.
Officers responded to the restaurant at 9:50 p.m. on Sunday.
According to a release, employees told the officers a person came in through a back door, showed a handgun, and demanded money.
After taking an unknown amount of cash, the person left on a bicycle.
According to police, the person is described as a black male, wearing all black clothing, between 5′10″ and 6 feet tall.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
