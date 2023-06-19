Omaha museum aims to quell misconceptions about Juneteenth, Emancipation Proclamation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 160 years ago, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared the freedom of slaves living in states not under Union control.

LaVon Stennis-Williams, the founder and curator of cultural humanities museum Mama’s Attic, said many believe the document is what actually freed the slaves. She recently added an exhibit to Mama’s Attic devoted solely to the Emancipation Proclamation, with artifacts related to life during the period following its signing.

“Most of the exhibits that we do have on display reflect life after the Emancipation Proclamation,” Stennis-Williams said. “We have a few pictures and exhibits that talk about slavery during the enslavement of African Americans. But most of the artifacts here, they’re post-Emancipation Proclamation.”

She hopes they will help dispel the notion that the proclamation ended slavery in the United States. After all, it could not be implemented in areas still under Confederate control. The last of those states to rid itself of slavery was Texas.

It wasn’t until more than two years after the proclamation’s signing, when federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas to take control of the state, that all enslaved people there were liberated. This happened on June 19, which has become known as Juneteenth.

In reality, slavery continued because Lincoln’s proclamation did not abolish it in slave states loyal to the Union.

“It kind of begs the question of why Juneteenth is being celebrated as an end to slavery when we know that it was not,” Stennis-Williams said.

It would take Congress ratifying the 13th Amendment after the Civil War for slavery to be fully banned in the country.

Even then, the rights and freedoms of formerly enslaved Blacks would be restricted in the South through the Black Codes, which Stennis-Williams said the exhibit will also cover.

Tours of Mama’s Attic can be booked by appointment through Dec. 31. If you’re interested, visit the Mama’s Attic website. You may also call or text (402) 740-6034.

The museum is located inside The Center on the southeast corner of 42nd and Center.

