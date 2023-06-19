We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha museum aims to quell misconceptions about Juneteenth, Emancipation Proclamation

An Omaha museum now has an exhibit dedicated to the Emancipation Proclamation and the true meaning of Juneteenth.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 160 years ago, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared the freedom of slaves living in states not under Union control.

LaVon Stennis-Williams, the founder and curator of cultural humanities museum Mama’s Attic, said many believe the document is what actually freed the slaves. She recently added an exhibit to Mama’s Attic devoted solely to the Emancipation Proclamation, with artifacts related to life during the period following its signing.

“Most of the exhibits that we do have on display reflect life after the Emancipation Proclamation,” Stennis-Williams said. “We have a few pictures and exhibits that talk about slavery during the enslavement of African Americans. But most of the artifacts here, they’re post-Emancipation Proclamation.”

She hopes they will help dispel the notion that the proclamation ended slavery in the United States. After all, it could not be implemented in areas still under Confederate control. The last of those states to rid itself of slavery was Texas.

It wasn’t until more than two years after the proclamation’s signing, when federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas to take control of the state, that all enslaved people there were liberated. This happened on June 19, which has become known as Juneteenth.

In reality, slavery continued because Lincoln’s proclamation did not abolish it in slave states loyal to the Union.

“It kind of begs the question of why Juneteenth is being celebrated as an end to slavery when we know that it was not,” Stennis-Williams said.

It would take Congress ratifying the 13th Amendment after the Civil War for slavery to be fully banned in the country.

Even then, the rights and freedoms of formerly enslaved Blacks would be restricted in the South through the Black Codes, which Stennis-Williams said the exhibit will also cover.

Tours of Mama’s Attic can be booked by appointment through Dec. 31. If you’re interested, visit the Mama’s Attic website. You may also call or text (402) 740-6034.

The museum is located inside The Center on the southeast corner of 42nd and Center.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Four people shot among street racer gathering in northwest Omaha
At the Douglas County Jail, friends and family still can't see loved ones face-to-face.
Still no visitation for loved ones at Douglas County Jail
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
Omaha Police investigating robbery at Don & Millie’s
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a Pontiac Grand Prix was driving in the westbound lanes...
One person dead after crash on I-80 eastbound near Gibbon

Latest News

An Omaha museum now has an exhibit dedicated to the Emancipation Proclamation and the true...
Omaha cultural history museum showcases Juneteenth exhibit
Crowds gathered for North Omaha's Juneteenth parade Saturday.
Crowds line North Omaha streets for Juneteenth parade
CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad’s anti-trafficking efforts highlighted at Baseball Village
Omaha bicyclists are asking for better communication when it comes to trail closures.
Mode Shift petition calls for city to post more detour signs for bike trails