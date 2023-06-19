We are Local
Omaha crews work house fire south of downtown

Omaha fire crews battled an early-morning blaze south of downtown Monday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to an early-morning fire south of downtown Monday.

Crews were called to a two-story home near 15th and Hickory Streets at about 4:15 a.m. On arrival, crews found occupants of the home on the roof outside of the second-story window. Large amounts of fire and smoke were found on the side of the house as crews rescued the occupants from the second floor. Everyone else in the home was able to get out safely before crews arrived.

The blaze was brought under control in a little more than 20 minutes. Five adults and two children were displaced; the Red Cross was called in to help them find another place to stay.

One dog and one cat died in the fire. No one was injured. The cause was determined accidental due to a dryer fire.

Damage is estimated at $90,000.

