North Omaha community, leaders come together to celebrate Juneteenth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a weekend of celebration as the Omaha metro celebrates Juneteenth.

“It’s the first parade of the season in the community, and people do look forward to it,” said parade coordinator Frankie Jean Williams. “It’s a chance to get out and celebrate our culture.”

This celebration takes a lot of planning and a lot of work. Today, the Omaha NAACP gathered at Spirit World in Aksarben Village to hand out trophies for this year’s parade’s best entries.

“We want them to know that we appreciate it because certainly, they’re the parade. They’re why people show up.”

People did show up, lining North 24th Street to watch the parade go by in the heart of North Omaha.

“The turnout was excellent,” said Rev. T. Michael Williams, president of the Omaha NAACP. “I’m sure there were over 5,000 people out there, and so it was a great parade. I think our community did itself proud.”

People accepting awards for being in this year’s parade were proud of their accomplishments -- and organizers are hoping more than a shiny trophy came out of the event.

“We at the NAACP want our community to understand that there’s a praise behind the party, that our forefathers fought for us to have this opportunity,” Williams said. “Our T-shirts say ‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free,’ and we still have a long way to go.”

That’s the lesson the NAACP wants to pass on to the young people in the crowd and in the parade -- not only to have fun, but to come together to teach and prepare the young for the future.

“It’s just really good to see young people and older people working with our youth and the older people bringing the younger people up because pretty soon, this is going to be all yours,” Williams said.

The Omaha NAACP awarded trophies for six categories, ranging from best drill team to best motor entry.

