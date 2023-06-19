Kearney man killed in I-80 crash near Gibbon
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the person who was killed in a crash along I-80 Sunday.
NSP says 22-year-old Pablo Briceno, of Kearney, died in the crash near Gibbon.
According to the state patrol, a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Briceno, was traveling in the westbound lanes when it crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes hitting a semi. He died at the scene while the occupants of the semi were not injured.
The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed from approximately five hours.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.