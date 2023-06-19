We are Local
Hot and sunny pattern builds into the area

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Juneteenth will see our temperatures climbing steadily, with highs ending up in the low to mid 90s.

This will be a running theme through the week as a ridge builds over the middle of the country.

Monday Afternoon Outlook
Monday Afternoon Outlook(WOWT)

For us, that means a lot of sunshine and plenty of heat.

Temperatures stick in the low to mid 90s all week with rain chances likely to stay in western and central Nebraska.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There will be some mugginess in place as well, making it feel very much like summer.

The only real chance for rain comes on Saturday, as the ridge starts to break down some.

A few scattered thunderstorms look to roll through during the day; much like this past Saturday, these will be very hit-or-miss so many of us likely come away dry again.

Saturday Rain Chance
Saturday Rain Chance(WOWT)

After sitting in the upper 80s to start next week, signs point to a return to the heat with dry weather continuing to dominate as we approach July.

