Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Long stretch of hot and dry weather ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a hot start to the work week and we have more of the same in store! We’ll start off cool in the mid to upper 60s most mornings before making the quick climb into the 90s! Tuesday brings a high of 93 with full sunshine... dress accordingly, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen to the CWS games tomorrow!

High temperatures (wowt)

The heat stays, along with a dry pattern, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has set up over us. This stays in place all work week.

More heat (wowt)

This ridge finally breaks down a bit over the weekend bringing returning rain chances Saturday into Sunday and a break from the 90s for the start of next week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.