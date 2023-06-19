We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Long stretch of hot and dry weather ahead

Emily's Monday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a hot start to the work week and we have more of the same in store! We’ll start off cool in the mid to upper 60s most mornings before making the quick climb into the 90s! Tuesday brings a high of 93 with full sunshine... dress accordingly, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen to the CWS games tomorrow!

High temperatures
High temperatures(wowt)

The heat stays, along with a dry pattern, thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has set up over us. This stays in place all work week.

More heat
More heat(wowt)

This ridge finally breaks down a bit over the weekend bringing returning rain chances Saturday into Sunday and a break from the 90s for the start of next week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

