CWS 2023: LSU fans set new Jell-O shot world record

A College World Series record is in jeopardy Monday night -- but not the one you might think.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The College World Series is home to a new world record -- and it has nothing to do with America’s favorite pastime.

If there turns out to be a shortage of some sort of Jell-O shot cups, perhaps you can blame Omaha -- specifically, Rocco’s Pizza outside Charles Schwab Field.

What started as a fun competition for fans back in 2019 is now serious business. Last year’s record was just shattered on Day 4 of the series.

The main reason is thanks to one person. Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, loves Tiger baseball, as do their fans. They also love a good competition.

Ole Miss had 19,000 Jell-O shots last year through the entire series.

LSU smashed that record Monday evening -- over 21,000 -- with Graves’ help, who purchased $30,000 worth.

That amounts to some 6,000 shots, all in LSU’s purple and gold colors. And this is only Day 4 -- who knows what’ll happen by this weekend?

Graves said he did this for much more than just bragging rights. The profits from the challenge are going to food banks both here at home and in the hometowns of the teams in the CWS.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

