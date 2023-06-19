We are Local
College of Saint Mary to rename residence hall in honor of outgoing president

A rendering of the forthcoming renaming of what will now be Stevens Hall on the College of St. Mary's campus.
A rendering of the forthcoming renaming of what will now be Stevens Hall on the College of St. Mary's campus.(College of Saint Mary)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha college is renaming one of its dormitory buildings in honor of its retiring president.

College of Saint Mary will rename what is currently Madonna Hall for single mothers and their children in honor of outgoing president Dr. Maryanne Stevens, who is retiring June 30.

The renaming comes after a $250,000 donation from the Lozier Foundation to support the college’s Mothers Living and Learning program, which allows single mothers to pursue a full-time college education while living on campus with their children. Stevens founded the program after a student approached her about having to leave college because she was pregnant. The college has offered on-campus housing for single moms since 2000; the residence hall that will bear Stevens’ name was constructed in 2012, having housed 205 mothers in its 11 years.

Single mothers have access to several resources at CSM, including a child development center and the Single Parent Success program.

