Bellevue Police investigating overnight burglary

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police arrested a man overnight Monday in connection with a burglary.

BPD tells 6 News a home was broken into around 3:15 a.m. near 27th and Mesa Streets. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Austin Hall, did not know the victims.

Austin Hall, 23 (Sarpy County Jail)

Hall was arrested at the home and was booked into jail. He faces burglary, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree assault, and attempted second-degree murder charges.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.