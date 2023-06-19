Bellevue Police investigating overnight burglary
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police arrested a man overnight Monday in connection with a burglary.
BPD tells 6 News a home was broken into around 3:15 a.m. near 27th and Mesa Streets. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Austin Hall, did not know the victims.
Hall was arrested at the home and was booked into jail. He faces burglary, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree assault, and attempted second-degree murder charges.
No additional information has been released.
