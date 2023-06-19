We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

619-pound catch disqualified as first place winner of $3.5 million prize

A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified...
A fishing crew missed out on a $3 million prize after a 619-pound blue marlin disqualified because of 'mutilation.'(The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A fishing crew lost out on millions of dollars in prize money after catching a 619-pound blue marlin.

The team was competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead, North Carolina Saturday.

They spent six hours bringing the massive fish thinking they had won the big prize, which would have been $3.5 million.

Unfortunately, judges and biologists disqualified the catch because there was evidence it had been bitten by a shark before it was caught.

A different crew brought in a 484-pound blue marlin and won first place in the tournament as well as the prize money.

The Big Rock Tournament record was set in 2019 when a crew hauled in a marlin weighing a staggering 914 pounds.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Four people shot among street racer gathering in northwest Omaha
At the Douglas County Jail, friends and family still can't see loved ones face-to-face.
Still no visitation for loved ones at Douglas County Jail
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle back open with limited hours
Omaha Police investigating robbery at Don & Millie’s
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a Pontiac Grand Prix was driving in the westbound lanes...
One person dead after crash on I-80 eastbound near Gibbon

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands
BREAKING: Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Lincoln
Omaha Police searching for Midtown restaurant robber
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
Saving on those summer bills
Ways to save on summer energy bills