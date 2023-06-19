We are Local
6 First Alert traffic update: Major impacts after crash on westbound I-80 in Omaha

Monday AM Crash on WB I-80
Monday AM Crash on WB I-80(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash on westbound I-80 approaching L has resulted in major backups Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 AM and resulted in only the far left lane of traffic being open.

Standstill traffic has been in place back through the 680 interchange.

Drivers are encouraged to use the I-L-Q bypass to get through the area and to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

